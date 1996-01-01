24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Charging Objects
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Charging Objects
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rubber eraser is used to clean a small glass dry-erase board, which subsequently accumulates a positive charge of +15 nC. What charge-carrying particles are being transferred between the eraser and the board during this process? Also, which of the two - the eraser or the board - is the recipient of these charge-carrying particles?
A rubber eraser is used to clean a small glass dry-erase board, which subsequently accumulates a positive charge of +15 nC. What charge-carrying particles are being transferred between the eraser and the board during this process? Also, which of the two - the eraser or the board - is the recipient of these charge-carrying particles?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Protons; Board
B
Protons; Eraser
C
Electrons; Board
D
Electrons; Eraser