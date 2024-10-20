In a medical lab, a laser beam is directed into a thin, narrow glass tube with reflective inner walls, that are used for diagnostic imaging. The light inside the tube reflects at an angle of 16.0∘ with respect to the tube's axis. If the tube has a diameter of 1.50 × 10-4 m and an index of refraction of 1.52, calculate the distance that the light travels along the tube's axis between successive reflections on the inner walls.