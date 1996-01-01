16. Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum Intro to Angular Momentum
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bicycle wheel has a radius of 35 cm and a mass of 2.5 kg. If the wheel is set to spin at 300 rpm and is allowed to precess around a vertical axis, determine the precession period of the wheel. Assume the wheel is a cylindrical hoop.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.91 s
B
8.91 s
C
7.05 s
D
0.89 s