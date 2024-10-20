In a physics experiment, a laser beam of an unknown wavelength is directed at a diffraction grating with two closely spaced slits separated by 0.1 mm. The light produces an interference pattern on a screen located 50 cm away from the slits. If the distance between the central bright fringe and the first-order bright fringe is measured to be 3.2 mm, determine the wavelength of the laser light, in units of nm, and suggest its possible color.