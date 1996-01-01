3. Vectors
Unit Vectors
3. Vectors Unit Vectors
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Displacement (d) is directly proportional to the velocity (v) and inversely proportional to time (t) (v = d/t). Assume that the particle's initial position is at the origin and that its final position changes over time. Its final position is given as r = (4î + 2.0ĵ)t² m, where t is in seconds. Write an equation that shows the velocity of the particle as a function of time.
Displacement (d) is directly proportional to the velocity (v) and inversely proportional to time (t) (v = d/t). Assume that the particle's initial position is at the origin and that its final position changes over time. Its final position is given as r = (4î + 2.0ĵ)t² m, where t is in seconds. Write an equation that shows the velocity of the particle as a function of time.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v(t) = (16î + 4ĵ)t m/s
B
v(t) = (8î + 4ĵ)t m/s
C
v(t) = (64î + 8ĵ)t m/s
D
v(t) = (15î + 14ĵ)t m/s