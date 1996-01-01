20. Heat and Temperature
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A highly energetic object with a mass of 2 kg passes through a horizontal water pipeline containing water at 30 °C. The object's initial speed is 3 km/s, and it loses all its kinetic energy through viscous drag in the water. If 25% of the lost kinetic energy goes to boiling the pipeline water while the rest is lost as turbulence, how much water will evaporate due to viscous drag?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
m = 0.155 kg
B
m = 0.274 kg
C
m = 0.883 kg
D
m = 1.113 kg