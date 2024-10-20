In a physics lab experiment, a square loop of wire, with each side measuring 20 cm, is partially inserted into a region of uniform magnetic field of strength 0.800 T. The loop has a resistance of 0.200 Ω. Researchers are pulling the loop segment out of the magnetic field at a constant velocity of 5.00 m/s to study the electromagnetic effects. Calculate the force required to pull the loop segment out of the magnetic field at the given speed, neglecting gravitational effects.