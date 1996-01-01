15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
15. Rotational Equilibrium Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A group of amateur engineers wants to find the center of mass of a person using a simple experiment. They set up a 3-meter-long, 6 kg wooden plank horizontally, placing one end on a scale and the other end on a support. A 55 kg participant lays down on the plank, positioning their feet above the support. The engineers read the scale and observe that it measures a mass of 22 kg. Determine the distance from the participant's feet to their center of mass.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.92 m
B
3.72 m
C
1.04 m
D
2.24 m