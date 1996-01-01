A block of mass 0.0200 kg is rotating on a flat bench with negligible friction. It is held in the circle by a massless string running through a hollow in the bench. At first, the block is rotating at a radius of 0.350 m from the hollow at an angular speed of 1.95 rad/s. The string is shortened by pulling from below the bench, reducing the rotational radius to 0.180 m. Determine the change in kinetic energy of the block. Treat the block like a particle.