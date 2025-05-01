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27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Junction Rule
27. Resistors & DC Circuits

Kirchhoff's Junction Rule: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
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Problem 12Multiple Choice

How would you apply Kirchhoff's Junction Rule to determine the unknown current in a real-world circuit with three junctions and known current values at each junction?