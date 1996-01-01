16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum Intro to Angular Momentum
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A motor-driven floor scrubber has a mass of 1.5 kg and a diameter of 430 mm. The scrubber rotates about an axle attached to its center. The scrubber sweeps an angle as a function of time given by θ(t) = At2 + Bt4. If θ is in radians, t in seconds, and A and B are equal to 0.820 and 0.710, respectively, determine the units of A and B.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A: rad•s; B: rad•s2
B
A: rad•s; B: rad•s
C
A: rad/s; B: rad/s2
D
A: rad/s; B: rad/s
E
A: rad•s2; B: rad•s4
F
A: rad/s2; B: rad/s4
G
A: rad; B: rad