Two marbles collide head-on in an elastic collision. Marble A has a mass of 14 g and is initially moving to the right at 2.5 m/s, while Marble B has a mass of 12 g and is initially moving to the left at 3.2 m/s. Assume that motion to the right is considered positive, and motion to the left is considered negative. What will be the final speed and direction of each marble after the collision, assuming that the collision is perfectly elastic?