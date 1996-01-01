6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A person draws a bucket of water from a well, where the bucket is accelerating at 4.00 m/s2 upwards. The rope attached to the bucket pass over a light pulley and has a tension of 20.0 N. Calculate the mass of the bucket of water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.45 kg
B
3.45 kg
C
2.45 kg
D
5.45 kg