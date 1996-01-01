A worker pulls two crates, A and B, along a horizontal surface with a rope that is attached to both crates. The coefficient of friction between the crates and the surface is 0.15. If the tension in the rope between crate B and the worker is 200 N, what is the tension in the rope between crate A and crate B ? Consider that crate A has a mass of 20 kg and crate B has a mass of 15 kg. Both crates are being pulled with a constant acceleration of 2.5 m/s2. Assume that the rope is massless and there is no slippage between the crates and the surface.