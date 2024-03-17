12. Rotational Kinematics
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A discus thrower increases the speed of a 2.0 kg discus from zero to 24 m/s while making 2.5 complete rotations. Assuming the angular velocity increases at a constant rate and that the discus moves in a flat circle with a radius of 2.0 meters, determine the tangential acceleration, disregarding air resistance and gravity.
