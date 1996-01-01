10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Energy Types
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 5-g ping pong is fired straight up using the elastic energy that has been stored in the rubber band of a slingshot. At a height of 10 meters above the release position, the speed of the ball is zero. How much potential energy is contained in the rubber band?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.05 J
B
0.49 J
C
50 J
D
490 J