20. Heat and Temperature
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scuba diver fills her diving tank with air at the surface of the water where the pressure of air is 1.0 atm. She then dives to a depth where the pressure is 0.85 atm. Assuming that the temperature of the water does not affect the air temperature in her tank, by what percentage has the volume of the air in her tank increased compared to the condition when it was filled with air above the surface of the water?
