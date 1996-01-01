12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equation ωz(t) = C - Dt2 gives the angular velocity of a rotating particle, where C = 4.20 rad/s and D = 0.250 rad/s3. Express its angular accleration in the form α(t) = ?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.20rad/s2 - (0.250rad/s3)t
B
4.20rad/s2 - (0.500rad/s3)t
C
-(0.250rad/s3)t
D
-(0.500rad/s3)t