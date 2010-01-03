27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Microscopic View of Current
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the drift speed of the electron, given that 2.1 × 1019 electrons pass through a cross-section of a 1.4 mm diameter copper wire in 12s. The number density of electrons in copper is 8.5 × 1028 m-3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.3 × 10-6 m/s
B
3.8 × 10-5 m/s
C
1.3 × 10-5 m/s
D
4.1 × 10-6 m/s