10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Conservation of Energy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 650 g bird is stuck on the upper free end of a vertical spring with a spring constant of 14 N/m. The bottom of the ideal spring is tied to the earth. The bird trying to liberate itself from the spring flies vertically at a time t = 0 s, producing a constant vertical force of 12 N. The spring has been stretched 64 cm at time t. Determine the speed of the bird at time t.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.1 m/s
B
3.8 m/s
C
6.4 m/s
D
14.7 m/s