8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.0 kg stone is attached to one end of a rope, which has negligible mass. The stone moves in a uniform circular motion in a vertical circle of radius 2.0 m. Calculate the tension at the bottom point, if the tension in the rope is zero at the topmost point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1700 N
B
1760 N
C
19.6 N
D
1660 N