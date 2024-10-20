In a power transmission experiment, a long straight high-voltage cable is placed near a rectangular drone charging coil used to wirelessly power drones. The coil has dimensions w (length) and h (width), and its closest edge is at a distance d from the cable. The cable is much longer compared to the dimensions of the coil, and the return path of the current is far away. Determine the mutual inductance M between the cable and the charging coil in terms of w,h, and d.



