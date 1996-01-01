7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 42.0 N block is resting on a horizontal floor. The coefficients of static and kinetic friction between the block and the floor are 0.46 and 0.29 respectively. A child is leaning against the block applying a horizontal force. Determine the least horizontal force the child must apply to move the crate at constant velocity.
ANSWER OPTIONS
A
19.3 N
B
12.2 N
C
91.3 N
D
145 N
E
42.0 N