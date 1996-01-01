21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Internal Energy of Gases
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the heat absorbed by 1.4 moles of an ideal diatomic gas to increase its temperature by 38 K if it is placed in a constant volume container. Assume the process occurs at temperatures near room temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
474 J
B
1106 J
C
664 J
D
790 J