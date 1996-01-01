0. Math Review
Math Review
0. Math Review Math Review
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
An atom of Polonium-210 is placed within a magnetic field of strength 0.85 T. During its radioactive decay process, it releases an alpha particle. This alpha particle moves in a direction that is perpendicular to the magnetic field B, creating a circular path with a diameter of 0.80 m. Determine the energy, in MeV, that the alpha particle possessed at the time it was emitted.
An atom of Polonium-210 is placed within a magnetic field of strength 0.85 T. During its radioactive decay process, it releases an alpha particle. This alpha particle moves in a direction that is perpendicular to the magnetic field B, creating a circular path with a diameter of 0.80 m. Determine the energy, in MeV, that the alpha particle possessed at the time it was emitted.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.5 MeV
B
5.6 MeV
C
6.1 MeV
D
7.3 MeV