24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bar of length 1.5L lies parallel to the x-axis. The origin (of the x-axis) is located at 0.75L, measured from the left end. The bar has a varying charge density λ= c|x|, where the constant c has units C/m2. Express c in terms of the total charge on the bar, Q, and the bar's length L.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
c = 3Q/4L2
B
c = 8Q/9L2
C
c = 32Q/9L2
D
c = 16Q/9L2