20. Heat and Temperature
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1 kg iron fajita sizzling plate with a temperature of 250.0 °C is removed from the oven. A big ice cube at 0 °C is placed on the plate. How much ice melts if we assume that all the heat released by the iron plate is transferred to the block of ice?
A
175 g
B
352 g
C
1421 g
D
2842 g