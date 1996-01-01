12. Rotational Kinematics
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
A cogwheel has a diameter of 25.4 cm. Suppose a cogwheel has a steady angular acceleration of 0.320 rev/s2. At t = 0, it has an angular velocity of 0.250 rev/s. Determine the acceleration magnitude of a point at the edge cog of the cogwheel when t = 0.350 s.
A
0.941 m/s2
B
0.714 m/s2
C
0.654 m/s2
D
0.287 m/s2
E
0.813 m/s2