2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the situation given, draw a graph of position-versus-time. A cyclist starts cycling from his house and rides at a velocity of 20 mph for the first 3 hours. He moves at a velocity of 25 mph for the next 2 hours and then continues at a speed of 15 mph until he reaches the destination 4 hours later.
