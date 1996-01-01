The pilot of a trainer plane wants to travel due east. A wind which is classified as "storm" by the weather station blows toward the north at a speed of 100 km/hr (approximately 62.1 mi/h). In what direction relative to the east-west line should the pilot travel if the airspeed of the plane (its speed in still air) is 300.0 km/h (about 186.4 mi/h)?