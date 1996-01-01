25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A very long horizontal wire has a uniform linear charge density of 92.0 µC/m. A radioactive nuclide emits an alpha particle (mass = 6.64 × 10-27 kg, charge = +2e) toward the wire. Its speed is 1.4 × 107 m/s when at a position 28.0 cm from the wire. What is the kinetic energy of the alpha particle?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.65 × 10-20 J
B
6.51 × 10-13 J
C
1.30 × 10-12 J
D
9.30 × 10-20 J