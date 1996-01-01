36. Special Relativity
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The wave function of a certain particle is given by the function:
Ψ(x) = (√(0.3) cm (-1/2)) (x / 5 cm) if |x| ≤ 5.0 cm and Ψ(x) = 0 if |x| ≥ 5.0 cm.
Determine the probability of locating the particle between x = -2.0 cm and x = +2.0 cm, and illustrate your answer by marking the corresponding region on the probability density graph.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
18 %
B
18 %
C
6.4 %
D
6.4 %