42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose has solutions ψa and ψb, and their respective energies are Ea and Eb. However, Ea ≠ Eb. For the non-zero constants C and D, determine if ψ = Cψa + Dψb satisfies to be a solution of the equation, giving a reason for your choice.
not a solution because Ea ≠ Eb
not a solution because Ea = Eb
is a solution because Ea ≠ Eb
is a solution because Ea = Eb