In a research lab, a circular conducting loop of radius "R" is used as part of an experimental setup. The loop is connected to two external power leads located at the opposite ends of the diameter. Due to the differences in the resistance of the materials used in each half of the loop, the current "I" splits unevenly as it flows through each side. Calculate the magnetic field "B" at the center of the loop, taking into account the unequal distribution of current in each half.