27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student connects a 2.0 m long ohmic wire with a radius of 0.5 mm across the terminals of a 1.0 V ideal battery. The current flowing through the wire is 7.0 A. Determine the material of the wire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Aluminum
B
Silver
C
Tungsten
D
Iron