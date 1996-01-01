0. Math Review
Math Review
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
The wave function ψ(x,t) = A[ei(2kx - 4ωt) - ei(4kx - 16ωt)] describes a particle oscillating in a one-dimensional path. Constants k and ω are real and positive. Determine vav using the approach where vav is the ratio of the distance moved by the maxima divided by the change in time. Hint: Use values of t in the form nπ/ω.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.5ω/k
B
0.5ω/k
C
12ω/k
D
6ω/k