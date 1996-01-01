28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A round loop with a radius of 15.0 cm is placed on a horizontal table. A solenoid produces a uniform magnetic field of strength 0.32 T. The magnetic field is directed at an angle of 42.0° below the horizontal. Determine the magnitude of the magnetic flux through the loop.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.81 × 10-3 Wb
B
1.67 × 10-2 Wb
C
1.51 × 10-2 Wb
D
1.11 × 10-1 Wb