2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Intro to Acceleration
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a festival, a hot air balloon which is initially at rest was released and moved upward from the ground. During the first 70.0 s of its motion, its vertical acceleration is defined by ay = (0.008 m/s3)t. Follow the convention that upward motion is positive. Determine the height of the hot air balloon at t = 70.0 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
389.4 m
B
457.3 m
C
287.2 m
D
412.3 m