Artificial intelligence has enabled the construction of self-driving vehicles. The velocity as a function of time given by v(t) = [3.00 m/s − (0.0270 m/s3)t2] î + [4.00 m/s + (0.450 m/s2)t] ĵ describes the velocity of a self-driving vehicle moving in an open field. Determine the vehicle's x- and y-components of the acceleration as functions of time. a x (t) = ? a y (t) = ?