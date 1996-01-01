4. 2D Kinematics
Acceleration in 2D
4. 2D Kinematics Acceleration in 2D
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
At any time, t seconds, a unique particle's location can be pinpointed by using variable coordinates. In the common plane (xy-plane), these are given by
x(t) = 0.5At m
y(t) = Bt2 + 5.5 m
where A = 6.3 m/s and B = -0.08 m/s2.
After half a minute, what is the magnitude and direction of this particle's acceleration and velocity?
At any time, t seconds, a unique particle's location can be pinpointed by using variable coordinates. In the common plane (xy-plane), these are given by
x(t) = 0.5At m
y(t) = Bt2 + 5.5 m
where A = 6.3 m/s and B = -0.08 m/s2.
After half a minute, what is the magnitude and direction of this particle's acceleration and velocity?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Velocity = 5.74 m/s, 326.725°; Acceleration = 0.16 m/s2, 270°
B
Velocity = 5.74 m/s, 303.275°; Acceleration = 0.16 m/s2, 270°
C
Velocity = 0.16 m/s, 270°, Acceleration = 5.74 m/2, 326.725°
D
Velocity = 0.16 m/s, 270°, Acceleration = 5.74 m/s2, 33.275°