20. Heat and Temperature
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
20. Heat and Temperature Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The temperature of water in a Styrofoam cup increases from 30 °C to 33 °C when a 10 g cylinder of unknown metal at 430 °C is dropped in the water. The mass of the water is 250 g. The mass of the Styrofoam cup is 8.1 g, and its specific heat capacity is 1131 J/kg•K. Assume that the cup is a perfect thermal insulator. Calculate the specific heat capacity of the unknown metal (cmetal).
The temperature of water in a Styrofoam cup increases from 30 °C to 33 °C when a 10 g cylinder of unknown metal at 430 °C is dropped in the water. The mass of the water is 250 g. The mass of the Styrofoam cup is 8.1 g, and its specific heat capacity is 1131 J/kg•K. Assume that the cup is a perfect thermal insulator. Calculate the specific heat capacity of the unknown metal (cmetal).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cmetal = 6.92 J/kg•K
B
cmetal = 114.3 J/kg•K
C
cmetal = 791.6 J/kg•K
D
cmetal = 798.5 J/kg•K