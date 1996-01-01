20. Heat and Temperature
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mixture of 0.225 kg of ice and 1.20 kg of water in a thermally insulating tank has a temperature of 0.0 °C. Waste steam at 100°C exhausted from a cooking pot is conveyed into the tank. Determine the mass of steam that must be delivered in the tank to generate water at 50.0 °C. Assume that the tank absorbs negligible heat and that all processes occur at atmospheric pressure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.52 g
B
16.5 g
C
151.60 g
D
624 g