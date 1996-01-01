25. Electric Potential
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The contour map of electric potential is shown below, with a 2 cm × 2 cm grid overlaid on it for reference. Find the strength and orientation of the electric field in the x-direction at points A and B. Assume the field is constant between the equipotential surfaces.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
EA = 2000 V/m to the right, EB = 1000 V/m to the left
B
EA = 2000 V/m to the left, EB = 1000 V/m to the right
C
EA = 1000 V/m to the right, EB = 2000 V/m to the left
D
EA = 1000 V/m to the left, EB = 2000 V/m to the right