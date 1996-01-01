6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The starting blocks used by sprinters give them a nearly horizontal acceleration. A 58.0 kg sprinter using a starting block has a nearly horizontal acceleration with a magnitude of 14.5 m/s2.
a) Determine the horizontal force the sprinter has to exert on the starting blocks to generate the acceleration.
b) The sprinter is propelled forward by a force from: i) the sprinter himself ii) the blocks.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) 568 N; b) by the sprinter
B
a) 568 N; b) by the blocks
C
a) 841 N; b) by the sprinter
D
a) 841 N; b) by the blocks
E
a) 1409 N; b) by the blocks
F
a) 1409 N; b) by the sprinter
G
a) 272N; b) by the blocks
H
a) 272 N; b) by the sprinter