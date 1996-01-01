12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A toy Ferris wheel spins such that its angular position follows the equation θ(t) = X + Yt - Zt3, where θ is measured in radians, t is measured in seconds, and X, Y, and Z are constants. At t = 0, the angular position of the wheel is θ = π/5 while the angular velocity is 1.60 rad/s. At another instance of time, t = 1.40 s, the wheel has an angular acceleration of 1.30 rad/s2. Determine the angular acceleration of the wheel at the moment when θ = π/5 rad.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.93 rad/s22
B
0.584 rad/s2
C
-0.155 rad/s2
D
0 rad/s2