28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnets and Magnetic Fields
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small brass sphere of mass 12.0 g has 3.00 × 107 excess electrons. The sphere is released without initial speed from the top of a tower. At 100 m below the release point, the sphere encounters a magnetic field of strength 1.18 T directed toward the east. Determine the strength and direction of the force exerted on the sphere by the magnetic field. Neglect air resistance
A
F = 2.12 × 10-8 N; F is directed toward the north
B
F = 2.12 × 10-8 N; F is directed toward the south
C
F = 2.51 × 10-10 N; F is directed toward the north
D
F = 2.51 × 10-10 N; F is directed toward the south