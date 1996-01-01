0. Math Review
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mass is converted to energy when a low-energy electron and its anti-particle (positron) annihilate each other and produce at least two photons. If the particle's initial kinetic energy is 0.231 MeV, what should the value for the energy, frequency, and wavelength of each photon be, if the collision is head-on?
ANSWERS
A
0.425 MeV, 1.1 × 10 21 Hz, 3.39 pm
B
0.372 MeV, 1.9 × 10 18 Hz, 1.43 pm
C
0.613 MeV, 1.4 × 10 23 Hz, 2.73 pm
D
0.512 MeV, 1.8 × 10 20 Hz, 1.67 pm