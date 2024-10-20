In an electrical circuit experiment, a 11.0 V battery is connected to a combination of resistors arranged as shown below: R 1 =23Ω, R 2 =12Ω, R 3 =4.8Ω, R 4 =6.4Ω. The circuit includes a triangular network of resistors (R 2 , R 3 , R 4 ) with R 1 connected in series.

(a) Calculate the equivalent resistance of the circuit.

(b) Determine the current through 4.8Ω resistor (R 3 ).

(c) Find the current through 23Ω resistor (R 1 ).

(d) Calculate the power dissipation in 6.4Ω resistor (R 4 ).



