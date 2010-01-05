Cranes lift objects using the boom. A 10,000 N boom is pivoted about a frictionless axle at its lower end. A cable attached at 5.0 m from the upper end making an angle of 18° is used to support the boom. The boom is 25 m long and non-regular. The center of gravity is located 11 m from the axle measured parallel to the boom. The boom is directed at 60° above the horizontal, suspending a 4500 N container using a 1.8 m long massless rope. What is the tension in the cable?