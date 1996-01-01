23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A freezer operating on the basis of the Carnot cycle has a constant temperature of 255 K. In each cycle, the freezer engine discards 600 J of heat in the kitchen. The kitchen has a temperature of 300 K. The freezer completes 220 cycles per minute. What is the power (P) required to maintain a constant temperature in the freezer?
A freezer operating on the basis of the Carnot cycle has a constant temperature of 255 K. In each cycle, the freezer engine discards 600 J of heat in the kitchen. The kitchen has a temperature of 300 K. The freezer completes 220 cycles per minute. What is the power (P) required to maintain a constant temperature in the freezer?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P = 330 W
B
P = 1870 W
C
P = 2200 W
D
P = 19800 W